State government restructures GHMC into three bodies to enhance urban management

HYDERABAD: A day after the five-year term of the GHMC Council ended on Tuesday, the state government formally reorganised the Core Urban Region (CURE) by trifurcating the expanded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three separate municipal corporations, saying that it would help deliver services to citizens more efficiently.

Through a series of GOs issued on Wednesday morning, the government announced the creation of three independent civic bodies — the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC).

Each will function as a separate body under the provisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, with perpetual succession and a common seal.

The move follows the recent expansion of GHMC’s jurisdiction from about 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km after the merger of 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies, including 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, located within and beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Alongside this expansion, the number of wards was doubled from 150 to 300.

With the expiry of the GHMC Council’s term, the special officer rule came into force on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Jayesh Ranjan, was appointed special officer for all three municipal corporations, as per a separate GO signed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. Jayesh Ranjan assumed charge on Wednesday by visiting the GHMC, CMC and MMC offices.