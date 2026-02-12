Telangana civic polls see over 73 per cent voter turnout

HYDERABAD: Polling for elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across Telangana concluded largely peacefully on Wednesday, barring sporadic minor incidents in a few urban local bodies, amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 10,719 candidates contested for ward posts in 116 municipalities, while 2,225 candidates were in the fray for wards in seven municipal corporations. Of the 52,17,413 registered voters, 38,09,406 exercised their franchise, recording an overall turnout of 73.01%.

The voters included 18,51,829 men, 19,57,226 women and 351 others. Polling began at 7 am and gathered momentum through the day. Voter turnout stood at 11.6% by 9 am, rising to 28.48% by 11 am, 48.54% by 1 pm, 62.09% by 3 pm and 73.01% by 5 pm, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Voters who were in queues at 5 pm were allowed to cast their votes, in line with election guidelines.

Municipalities record higher turnout

The process was monitored through 100% webcasting to ensure transparency and maintain law and order. Election officials said municipalities recorded a higher turnout compared to municipal corporations.

Minor tensions were reported in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Mahbubnagar municipalities, where police resorted to mild lathi charges to disperse agitating crowds. In Karimnagar, AIMIM activists allegedly caught four persons attempting to cast bogus votes in the 34th division and handed them over to the police.