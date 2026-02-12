Telangana civic polls see over 73 per cent voter turnout

HYDERABAD: Polling for elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across Telangana concluded largely peacefully on Wednesday, barring sporadic minor incidents in a few urban local bodies, amid tight security arrangements.
A total of 10,719 candidates contested for ward posts in 116 municipalities, while 2,225 candidates were in the fray for wards in seven municipal corporations. Of the 52,17,413 registered voters, 38,09,406 exercised their franchise, recording an overall turnout of 73.01%.
The voters included 18,51,829 men, 19,57,226 women and 351 others. Polling began at 7 am and gathered momentum through the day. Voter turnout stood at 11.6% by 9 am, rising to 28.48% by 11 am, 48.54% by 1 pm, 62.09% by 3 pm and 73.01% by 5 pm, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Voters who were in queues at 5 pm were allowed to cast their votes, in line with election guidelines.
Municipalities record higher turnout
The process was monitored through 100% webcasting to ensure transparency and maintain law and order. Election officials said municipalities recorded a higher turnout compared to municipal corporations.
Minor tensions were reported in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Mahbubnagar municipalities, where police resorted to mild lathi charges to disperse agitating crowds. In Karimnagar, AIMIM activists allegedly caught four persons attempting to cast bogus votes in the 34th division and handed them over to the police.
In Sangareddy district, the TSEC took serious note of allegations involving TPCC working president and former MLA T Jagga Reddy. TSEC Commissioner Rani Kumudini directed the district superintendent of police to register cases under appropriate sections and submit an immediate report. He was accused of using abusive language against an inspector and a home guard and allegedly attempting to enter a polling station by pushing aside police personnel, including DSP Sathaiah Goud.
Meanwhile, the BRS submitted complaints to the TSEC alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Congress leaders in several municipalities during polling. The party sought immediate cognisance of the complaints, a time-bound inquiry and action against those involved. Speaking to the media, BRS leader Bommera Ramamurthy alleged voter inducement and intimidation in Kollapur, Ramayampet, Yellareddy and Kamareddy, and questioned the lack of action on earlier complaints.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Ward No. 6, Polling Station 12, Government Boys’ High School, in Kodangal town.
Of the 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities, 12 were declared elected unanimously. Polling was adjourned in one ward, while voting was held in the remaining 2,569 wards across 6,017 polling stations.
The TSEC also countermanded polling in one ward of Makthal municipality in Narayanpet district following the suicide of a BJP candidate on Monday night.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on February 13, with results to be declared soon after. The oath-taking ceremony for elected ward members and corporators is scheduled for 11 am on February 16, followed by indirect elections to the posts of mayor or chairperson and deputy mayor or vice-chairperson on the same day.