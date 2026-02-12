Telangana CM Revanth Reddy discusses Cabinet reshuffle with Kharge

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday discussed a possible Cabinet reshuffle, including changes in portfolios, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge when he called on the latter in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sources said the chief minister is keen to fill the two vacant Cabinet berths. According to sources, the induction of another member into the state Cabinet, taking social equations into account, was part of the discussions.

Sources said Kharge sought details about reported differences among ministers and complaints received against some of them from state party leaders. Revanth reportedly explained the situation regarding these differences.

During the CM’s visit to Davos, the AICC leadership had also discussed these issues with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud in Delhi. Revanth also briefed Kharge on the results of the recently concluded panchayat polls and trends in the municipal polls.

He is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other Congress leaders.