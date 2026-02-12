TPCC chief predicts 90% seats for Congress in municipal polls

HYDERABAD/ SURYAPET : Expressing confidence in the Congress recording a resounding victory in the municipal elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday predicted that the ruling party will secure 90 per cent seats.
Speaking to the media after the polling process in the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations ended, he said: “Urban voters have endorsed the development and welfare initiatives launched by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Our party will secure around 90 per cent of the seats.”
Mahesh Goud said that the government’s swift decision-making, transparent governance and firm commitment to social justice have significantly boosted public trust in the Congress. “The voting trends clearly indicate that people are satisfied with the welfare schemes and development programmes undertaken by the state government,” he remarked.
The TPCC chief further said that the effective implementation of the six guarantees, free bus travel for women, farm loan waiver, Indiramma housing scheme and special funds allocated for urban development have won the hearts of the people. “The government’s focus on strengthening urban infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, drinking water facilities and sanitation improvements has created a positive sentiment among voters,” he said.
Stating that the people’s mandate will place greater responsibility on the party, he said: “The support extended by the people increases our responsibility and accountability. We will ensure transparent governance and implement development programmes in every municipality and corporation with active public participation.”
Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, criticised opposition parties for spreading misinformation, asserting that people have rejected false propaganda. “The Congress government stands by its promises. Resolving people’s issues remains our top priority,” he affirmed.
He lauded the Congress cadre, leaders and poll candidates for working tirelessly and with dedication during the elections.
Congress will be in power for next eight years: Uttam
Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the Congress will remain in power in Telangana for the next eight years,
citing the party’s growing support base and its consistent electoral performance since forming the government in December 2023.
Expressing confidence that the Congress would sweep the next Assembly elections, he said the party was poised to transform Telangana into one of the top-performing states in the country.
Speaking to media persons after casting his vote in Kodad town in the ongoing municipal elections along with his wife N Padmavathy Reddy, who is also the Kodad MLA, the minister said the results of the civic polls would further cement the party’s political dominance in the state.
“If the Congress’s winning streak — from the Assembly elections in December 2023 to the recent gram panchayat polls — is any indication, no other political party can be seen as a close rival,” he said.
Referring to polling trends across the state, he exuded confidence that the Congress would win over 90 per cent of the urban local bodies. “We expect a near clean sweep in the 123 urban local bodies, including seven municipal corporations,” he said.
According to the minister, flagship welfare schemes such as the supply of fine rice, free power for farmers, and free bus travel for women have had a positive impact on people’s lives and strengthened the party’s grassroots support.