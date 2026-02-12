TPCC chief predicts 90% seats for Congress in municipal polls

HYDERABAD/ SURYAPET : Expressing confidence in the Congress recording a resounding victory in the municipal elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday predicted that the ruling party will secure 90 per cent seats.

Speaking to the media after the polling process in the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations ended, he said: “Urban voters have endorsed the development and welfare initiatives launched by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Our party will secure around 90 per cent of the seats.”

Mahesh Goud said that the government’s swift decision-making, transparent governance and firm commitment to social justice have significantly boosted public trust in the Congress. “The voting trends clearly indicate that people are satisfied with the welfare schemes and development programmes undertaken by the state government,” he remarked.

The TPCC chief further said that the effective implementation of the six guarantees, free bus travel for women, farm loan waiver, Indiramma housing scheme and special funds allocated for urban development have won the hearts of the people. “The government’s focus on strengthening urban infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, drinking water facilities and sanitation improvements has created a positive sentiment among voters,” he said.

Stating that the people’s mandate will place greater responsibility on the party, he said: “The support extended by the people increases our responsibility and accountability. We will ensure transparent governance and implement development programmes in every municipality and corporation with active public participation.”