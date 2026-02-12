Trifurcation of GHMC illegal, unconstitutional: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday described the creation of Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations by reorganising the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as illegal and unconstitutional. It is in violation of Census guidelines, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office, he said: “The Census Directorate clearly states that no changes should be made to the boundaries after December 31, 2025. Any (plans for) modifications should wait until May 2027 if necessary.”

Alleging that the reorganisation of GHMC was done unilaterally without public consultation, he stated: “After the Census notification was issued, there is a constitutional restriction across the country on altering revenue villages and ward boundaries. Despite this, the state government divided Nalgonda and Hyderabad corporations. It is illegal.”

“Although the government claimed that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would be the boundary for CURE, some areas outside ORR were included while some inside it were excluded. Key areas such as the airport, BHEL and ICRISAT were left out of GHMC limits,” he said.

The Union minister alleged that the government, under pressure from the AIMIM and for political gains, included areas like Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram, where the AIMIM has influence, in the GHMC core area, adding further burden when even basic facilities are not being provided to residents.

Kishan stated that nearly 70 per cent of Telangana’s revenue comes from the GHMC area, yet GHMC and HMWSSB are facing a financial crisis. He further alleged that during the municipal elections, the state government transferred several IAS and other officials in violation of Election Commission norms.