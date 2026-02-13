500 acres for high-speed rail hub near airport: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday informed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the state would allot 500 acres near Shamshabad airport for proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Chennai (778 km), Bengaluru (586 km) and Pune (556 km).

He suggested that the corridors originate from Sham-shabad, citing the presence of the international airport, and said the Hyderabad–Chennai route should pass through Amaravati, with a link sanctioned from there to Bandar Port to facilitate faster movement of goods from the dry port.

During a meeting with Vaishnaw in Parliament, Revanth said Shamshabad would emerge as a tri-junction if the Bengaluru and Pune corridors were developed near the airport. He urged the Centre to begin land acquisition and start work on the three corridors. Vaishnaw responded positively and assured that work would begin.

Revanth also requested that the Krishna–Vikarabad railway line be taken up fully with central funds, reiterating that the state government was ready to bear the entire land acquisition cost.

Expedite transfer of land for Musi proj: CM

The chief minister said that limestone deposits had been identified at Tekalkode along the route and that efforts were under way to develop the area as a cement and textile manufacturing hub.

He said the government planned to develop Kodangal, Tekalkode and Daulatabad as industrial zones, citing their proximity to cement industries in Karnataka. Revanth also urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 100 acres of land for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and invited him to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Gandhi Sarovar Project later this month.