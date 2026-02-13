BRS flag will fly high in GHMC elections: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asserted that in the upcoming GHMC elections, regardless of whether there is one corporation or multiple ones, the pink flag will fly high.

The former minister was addressing the gathering after welcoming several leaders from Serilingampally into the party.

Rama Rao said that though several MLAs left the BRS and joined the ruling Congress, the cadre base in those segments is still intact. “They will be the backbone of our party,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the BRS would win all 24 divisions in Serilingampally in the municipal corporation polls, as the segment was a stronghold for the BRS.

Alleging that the Congress and BJP were of no use to the state, Rama Rao said that the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao alone would protect the interests of the state. He alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the city. “A series of murders and daylight robberies are taking place every day,” he claimed.

Rama Rao said that the BRS would soon convene division-wise meetings as part of the preparation for the GHMC elections.