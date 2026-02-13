Congress likely to pick BC leader for chairperson post in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav and the party’s Adilabad Assembly constituency in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with the Congress candidates who contested in the municipal elections and discussed with them the voting pattern in Wednesday’s polls and their winning chances.

After the meeting, they were shifted to a camp in a specially arranged bus.

According to sources, the winning candidates will stay in the camp till February 16 when the municipal chairpersons will be elected, while those who suffer defeat will return to their respective places after the declaration of results on Friday.

Naresh Jadhav and Srinivas Reddy, meanwhile, said that the voting patterns indicate a massive victory for Congress candidates and that the party will retain the chairperson post.

It is reliably learnt that the Congress, which allocated 70 per cent of its tickets to BCs, is likely to pick a BC leader as the chairperson if it secures the required numbers.