ED attaches properties in Telangana worth Rs 4.79 crore in alprazolam case

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.79 crore on Wednesday, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with an investigation into the illegal manufacture and sale of alprazolam, a psychotropic substance.

The properties belong to Girmagouni Sudheer, Bishweswar Singh, Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi, Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud, Gajjela Sreesailam Goud and others, and are located across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The PMLA probe was initiated based on an FIR registered by Gummadidala police in Sangareddy district. The ED said Sudheer had been involved in buying and selling alprazolam since 2014 on a commission basis, with the help of his brother Bhavanigari and brother-in-law Gajjela. The drug was allegedly sold to toddy vendors for mixing in toddy.

In 2023, Sudheer and Bishweswar, along with Rajeshwar, acquired Sai Priya Chemicals at Bacharam village, Abdullapurmet, renamed it to Stanchem Chemicals, and allegedly began manufacturing alprazolam there.

The ED said the proceeds were received in cash and used to acquire properties in the names of the accused and their spouses. Searches conducted on August 21, 2025, led to the seizure of Rs 5 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold bullion and silver bars.