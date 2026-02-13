In-service teachers seek relaxation in Telangana TET qualifying marks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) results have raised concerns among in-service teachers, as many long-serving educators, particularly from the general category, failed to secure qualifying marks, prompting renewed demands to lower the minimum pass criteria.

In this regard, members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation submitted a representation to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday.

According to official results, 1,00,270 candidates qualified, registering an overall pass percentage of 51.37%. Among in-service teachers, 37,893 qualified, reflecting a higher pass percentage of 57.76%, compared with 48.14% among other candidates. Despite this, many experienced teachers could not meet qualifying benchmarks of 60% for General/EWS, 50% for BC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD categories.

Teacher representatives said many affected candidates are senior educators who have served for decades under challenging conditions. Factors such as advanced age, health issues, professional responsibilities and adapting to competitive examinations after long gaps were cited as hurdles.

The federation cited precedents from other states, noting that Bihar reduced STET qualifying marks, while Tamil Nadu also provided relaxations for certain categories.

Referring to these examples, TSUTF president Chava Ravi urged the Telangana government to grant relief to in-service teachers who appeared for the January 2026 examination.