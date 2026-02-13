LTTE named in RGIA hoax bomb threat email

HYDERABAD: A Gulf Air flight travelling from Bahrain to Hyderabad received a hoax bomb threat email midair. The email allegedly claimed responsibility in the name of the Tamil Liberation Organisation (TLO), referred to the LTTE and its alleged intelligence wing TOSIS, and contained inflammatory content.

RGIA police said the email was sent to the airport’s customer support at 10 am on Wednesday, claiming that an explosive device would detonate at terminals when the flight landed.

Following the alert, security agencies were immediately activated and standard operating procedures were implemented. RGIA police conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and also checked passengers’ luggage. Officials later confirmed that no explosives were found on board and declared the threat a hoax.

After completing mandatory security checks, the flight was cleared and subsequently departed for Bahrain airport.

The threatening email, sent from an unidentified external address, reportedly contained extremist content and made unsubstantiated allegations. RGIA police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email.