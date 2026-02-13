Man gets three years in jail for stalking, harassing minor in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A court in Rangareddy sentenced a 24-year-old DJ operator to three years of rigorous imprisonment for harassing a 17-year-old girl for nearly one year under the guise of professing love. The court also directed the district legal service authority to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation for her physical and mental suffering.

According to the prosecution, Mohd Ghouse followed the minor and harassed her. On August 30, 2024, on the victim’s birthday, he burst firecrackers near her residence at night and cut a cake in her name. As the harassment continued, the girl’s aunt lodged a complaint with Meerpet police, who registered a case under Section 78 of BNS and Sections 11 read with 12 of the POCSO Act.

The prosecution argued that witness testimonies and documentary evidence clearly established the culpable conduct of the accused. The victim deposed that the accused, her neighbour, repeatedly stalked and followed her while she was studying Intermediate. He approached her with proposals of marriage and placed love letters outside her house despite her clear rejection.

Even after warnings from her aunt and uncle and assurances from the accused and his parents that such acts would not be repeated, he continued the harassment. On the night of August 30, he celebrated her birthday, burst firecrackers and declared that he would marry her at any cost.

The prosecution told the court that the acts constituted persistent and intentional harassment in public view, causing mental trauma and social humiliation to the victim.

After hearing arguments, the court observed that the accused displayed a culpable mental state and was fully aware that the victim was a minor, yet continued stalking her. The court convicted and sentenced him accordingly.