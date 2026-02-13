Mandatory QR code system for reflective tapes on transport vehicles announced in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at improving road safety, the Transport department on Thursday announced that a QR code-based verification system for reflective tapes and rear marking plates on transport vehicles will be implemented across the state from February 20, in line with Rules 104 to 104(E) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

A Management Information System (MIS) will be used to verify the authenticity of reflective tapes, which are mandatory for specified categories of transport vehicles. The tapes will carry a Telangana Transport department hologram, a unique serial number and a QR code to prevent duplication and ensure traceability.

As per the procedure, empanelled companies will carry out affixation through authorised dealers or applicators. An affixation certificate containing vehicle and OEM details, photographs and warranty information valid for at least two years must be issued after installation.

The government has empanelled five Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to supply and affix reflective tapes. Authorisation letters issued to these companies remain valid until February 8, 2027, and no other company or individual is permitted to undertake affixation work.

The department clarified that fitness certificates will not be issued to vehicles where reflective tapes are mandatory unless QR verification is completed. A limited exemption of three months from the date of issue of the circular will be allowed where tapes have been newly affixed, after which QR verification becomes compulsory.

The government has also fixed maximum retail prices for tapes and accessories, inclusive of affixation and certification charges, warning that overcharging will invite strict action, including cancellation of empanelment.

The rates range from `79.80 to `85 per metre for CT 20 mm tape, `145 to `151.80 per metre for CT 50 mm tape, `2,500 to `2,650 per pair for C3 plates, and `2,800 to `2,900 per pair for C4 plates.

Officials will monitor compliance through QR scanning and initiate legal action against violators.