New Employees Health Scheme to be launched in 15 days in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Employees Health Care Trust has decided to launch the new Employees Health Scheme within the next 15 days in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao revealed this during a Trust meeting he chaired on Thursday. During the meeting, it was agreed that under the proposed new health scheme, employees would contribute 1.5% of their basic salary and the government would contribute a matching 1.5%.

The chief secretary informed the employee association leaders that the scheme guidelines would be finalised in the coming days and that this scheme would be formally announced by the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

The principal secretary of Health department made a PowerPoint presentation on the new scheme. He stated that the state has 1.44 lakh pensioners and regular employees, along with 12.84 lakh dependents. “If Class 4 employees, non-gazetted staff, gazetted officers, and pensioners contribute 1.5 per cent of their basic pay, an estimated `528 crore would be collected annually, with the government contributing an equal amount,” he said.

The Trust will include six representatives from employee associations and two pensioners. A state government employee will be appointed as the CEO.