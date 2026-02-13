Parties shift candidates to camps to prevent poaching in Telangana's Suryapet

NALGONDA/SANGAREDDY: The political temperature in Suryapet has soared even before the completion of municipal election vote counting. Anticipating a close finish, the Congress and BRS have swung into action to shield their candidates from poaching.

The BRS, determined to retain its grip over the Suryapet municipality, has rolled out ‘camp politics’ as a precautionary strategy. The party contested in 45 of the 48 wards and backed independents in the remaining three to counter the Congress.

The BRS cadre are confident of retaining the chairperson’s post under the leadership of local MLA and former minister G Jagadish Reddy, hoping to replicate their earlier victories.

However, wary of possible post-poll defections, the BRS leadership has gone into an overdrive. Fearing that the ruling Congress might attempt to woo successful candidates after the results, the party shifted all its contestants to a private resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Thursday morning.

Sources said the next course of action would hinge on Friday’s counting outcome.

If Congress secures a clear majority, the camp will be wound up and candidates will be sent home. But if the results throw up a hung municipality or give the BRS a slender edge, the winning candidates will remain at the resort until the chairman’s election. They will then be brought directly to the municipal office for voting, leaving little room for last-minute manoeuvring.

Similar trends in the erstwhile Nalgonda, Medak districts

The political heat is not confined to Suryapet. Similar scenes are unfolding across other municipalities in the undivided Nalgonda district. Senior BRS leaders reportedly indicated in internal discussions that if the Congress fails to secure outright majorities in other towns, winning councillors there too would be moved to camps by Friday evening.