Parties shift candidates to camps to prevent poaching in Telangana's Suryapet

NALGONDA/SANGAREDDY: The political temperature in Suryapet has soared even before the completion of municipal election vote counting. Anticipating a close finish, the Congress and BRS have swung into action to shield their candidates from poaching.
The BRS, determined to retain its grip over the Suryapet municipality, has rolled out ‘camp politics’ as a precautionary strategy. The party contested in 45 of the 48 wards and backed independents in the remaining three to counter the Congress.
The BRS cadre are confident of retaining the chairperson’s post under the leadership of local MLA and former minister G Jagadish Reddy, hoping to replicate their earlier victories.
However, wary of possible post-poll defections, the BRS leadership has gone into an overdrive. Fearing that the ruling Congress might attempt to woo successful candidates after the results, the party shifted all its contestants to a private resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Thursday morning.
Sources said the next course of action would hinge on Friday’s counting outcome.
If Congress secures a clear majority, the camp will be wound up and candidates will be sent home. But if the results throw up a hung municipality or give the BRS a slender edge, the winning candidates will remain at the resort until the chairman’s election. They will then be brought directly to the municipal office for voting, leaving little room for last-minute manoeuvring.
Similar trends in the erstwhile Nalgonda, Medak districts
The political heat is not confined to Suryapet. Similar scenes are unfolding across other municipalities in the undivided Nalgonda district. Senior BRS leaders reportedly indicated in internal discussions that if the Congress fails to secure outright majorities in other towns, winning councillors there too would be moved to camps by Friday evening.
With every vote counting and chairman posts at stake, the district’s political focus appears set to shift to Hyderabad’s resorts. The pre-emptive relocation of candidates — even before counting began — has become the talk of the district. In the erstwhile Medak district as well, both the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS have resorted to camp politics. With contests in most municipalities expected to go down to the wire, both parties are leaving nothing to chance to prevent defections.
Leaders from the Congress and BRS have already moved their candidates to undisclosed locations in special vehicles. According to sources, Congress candidates are currently housed in Hyderabad, while the BRS has stationed its candidates in nearby areas for the time being.
Once results are declared on Friday, vigilance is set to intensify. Both parties are reportedly planning to shift winning councillors to distant locations, including Goa, to ensure they remain insulated from rivals’ attempts to reach out to them. They will be brought back to Sangareddy only on the day of the chairman’s election.
A candidate presently lodged at one such camp said they were currently near Hyderabad but may be moved farther away after the results. Those who lose will be sent home, while only the victorious candidates will remain under close watch.
A BRS leader said the party treated the elections as a prestigious battle, from candidate selection to campaigning, with the specific aim of countering TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy by capturing the Sangareddy and Sadasivpet municipalities.
After the counting of votes concludes on Friday, the suspense will end. In a matter of hours, it will become clear which party has won the people’s mandate.
Counting today, results expected by afternoon
All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for elections held to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday at designated centres, and results are expected to be declared by afternoon. Required counting supervisors and assistants have been appointed. Security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order. Section 163 of the BNSS will be in force in and around counting centres.
Elections were held on Wednesday for 2,582 municipal wards. Of these, 12 wards were declared unanimously elected, while polling was adjourned in one ward. Voting took place in the remaining 2,569 wards across 6,017 polling stations, with 10,719 candidates in the fray. In seven municipal corporations, polling was conducted in 412 wards, including two unanimously elected wards.
A total of 2,174 polling stations were set up and 2,225 candidates contested. Overall, 12,930 candidates contested the elections. Only counting staff, candidates, and their election and counting agents will be allowed inside counting halls with valid passes. Mobile phones and electronic devices are prohibited. Webcasting arrangements have been made at all counting centres and outside strong rooms. Counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by regular ballots. Results will be declared after verification and certificates issued.