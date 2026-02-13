Two cases registered against former minister for alleged violence during Telangana municipal polls

KARIMNAGAR: Police have registered three separate cases, including two against local MLA and former minister Gangula Kamalakar, in connection with alleged violations of election code in the Kisan Nagar area of Karimnagar during Wednesday’s municipal election.

According to Police Commissioner Gaush Alam, two persons, Kurra Tirupati and Lokini Jampaiah, were arrested after they were caught red-handed while distributing money in Ambedkar Nagar and Kisan Nagar respectively. Kurra Tirupati was caught with `44,500 unaccounted cash and Lokini Jampaiah with `47,000.

While the duo was being shifted to a police station, Kamalakar allegedly intervened and obstructed the police officials from discharging their duty.

In connection with this incident, police registered a case against the former MLA and others including Kurra Tirupati, Edla Ashok, Amaragonda Ashok, Edla Saritha, Peruka Manjula and Bejugam Madhu.

Another case was also registered against Kamalakar, Ashok and Tirupati for allegedly addressing a press conference after the incident and asking voters to support their party candidates in violation of the election code.