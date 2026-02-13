Willing to hand over probe into BRS corruption cases to CBI: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said his government was willing to hand over all cases related to corruption and scams during the previous BRS government, including alleged irregularities in power purchases, to the CBI.

He alleged that the Centre had not acted on the Kaleshwaram case despite the state government submitting written requests six months ago.

“If BJP and BRS have no faith in state agencies investigating the phone-tapping and power purchase agreement cases, we will hand over the cases to the CBI once Union Minister G Kishan Reddy writes a letter to the state government,” he said.

Rejecting allegations against the Congress in the Makthal incident, Revanth said the party did not need to murder a BJP candidate for one seat. He added that if BJP had doubts, the Centre could order a CBI probe into the death of Mahadevappa.

Revanth questioned why the ED had not arrested former minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case, stating that the money trail was clear.

During an informal interaction with reporters in Delhi, he alleged a lack of cooperation from the Union government in the phone-tapping investigation, noting that it took 20 months to question the main accused, Prabhakar Rao. He said he had directed officials to file a chargesheet in the case.