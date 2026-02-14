Historic win in Nalgonda: Transgender candidate Kaveri elected to municipal council

NALGONDA: Chityal municipality in Nalgonda district witnessed a moment on Friday that will be remembered well beyond the counting halls. For the first time in the state, a transgender person was declared elected to the municipal council through a direct poll.

N Sudhakar Kaveri, popularly known as Kaveri, contested as an Independent from Ward No. 1 and won after a close contest. From the day she filed her nomination, Kaveri ran a campaign that stood apart. Moving through the narrow lanes of the ward, she spoke directly to residents about everyday issues, relying more on personal contact than party backing.

Women, in particular, turned up in large numbers during her campaign and on polling day, lending support. When the votes were counted, Kaveri secured 429 votes and her nearest rival, from the CPM and backed by the Congress, polled 327 votes.