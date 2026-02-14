HYDRAA reclaims park land worth Rs 34.1 crore

HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of encroachments on parks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) acted on complaints and safeguarded multiple green spaces on Friday.

In a single-day drive, the agency reclaimed six parks in one colony and fenced 2,260 sq yds. At another location, more than 1,152 sq yds were cleared. Altogether, 3,041 sq yds valued at around Rs 34.12 crore were secured and restored for public use.

In Bhagyala­­kshmi Colony Layout at Subhash Nagar under Jeedimetla village of Quthbullapur mandal, an 80-acre layout with 810 plots was formed in 1968, with 10 areas reserved as parks. High-tension power lines supplying electricity to Jeedimetla industrial area once passed over the colony, and some park spaces were earmarked beneath them. Nearly 20 years ago, after alternative arrangements were made, the lines were removed, following which encroachments began.

Residents complained through HYDRAA Prajavani that despite informing local authorities, no action was taken. Acting on the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, officials conducted a field inquiry with concerned departments and confirmed the sites as park areas. Encroachments across six contiguous locations were removed, fencing erected and boards installed.

In Gudimalkapur under Asifnagar mandal, nearly 1,500 sq yds earmarked as park land were encroached upon. HYDRAA cleared the site and fenced 1,452 sq yds, restoring it for public use.