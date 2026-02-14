Motor Accident Tribunal orders Rs 16.33 lakh compensation for Hyderabad man handicapped in RTC bus crash

HYDERABAD: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Hyderabad, has ordered a private insurance company, the owner of a hired bus and TGSRTC to pay Rs 16.33 lakh as compensation to a 50-year-old man who was rendered handicapped after being hit by an RTC bus.

The petitioner, Mohammed Sultan, told the tribunal that on September 17, 2017, he and his son were travelling in a car from Pahadi Shareef Dargah towards Shadnagar. Near Nandigama village in Kothur mandal, the driver of an

RTC hire bus allegedly came in the wrong direction and dashed into their car, causing multiple fractures and grievous injuries to Sultan, his son and the car driver.

Sultan stated that he spent over Rs 12 lakh on medical treatment. Due to the multiple and severe injuries, doctors issued him an Orthopedically Handicapped certificate.

The owner of the hire bus remained ex parte, and the case against the driver was abated in November 2018 following his death.