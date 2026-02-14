Pharma company plant razed to ground after massive explosion in Telangana's Choutuppal

NALGONDA: A massive fire accident occurred late Friday night at Brindavan Labs, a pharmaceutical company located on the outskirts of Ellagiri village in the Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The incident took place when two massive reactors inside the plant exploded with a deafening sound. The intensity of the blasts was so high that the entire unit was completely razed to the ground.

At the time of the accident, six migrant workers were inside the factory. Upon hearing the initial blast, the workers managed to flee the premises in a state of panic, narrowly escaping a major tragedy. They sustained minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the Choutuppal Government Hospital by locals and staff for primary treatment.

Following the alert, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the raging flames under control. The powerful explosions sent shockwaves through nearby villages, causing widespread panic among the local residents.

Authorities have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the reactor blasts.