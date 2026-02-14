Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 address in Hyderabad remembered at youth convention

HYDERABAD: Ramakrishna Math, Domalguda, in collaboration with Mahboob College Educational Society, on Friday organised a garlanding ceremony and youth convention to mark the 133rd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to the city.

The programme commemorated his first public address in Hyderabad on February 13, 1893. Students, teachers, spiritual leaders, academicians and members of the public attended in large numbers.

Former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was the chief guest. In his keynote address, he spoke on Swami Vivekananda’s life, struggles and vision for India. He emphasised self-discipline, moral strength, social service and commitment to national development, urging youth to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

Referring to contemporary challenges, Subrahmanyam said material success without ethical values could lead to social decline. He called upon students to imbibe honesty, compassion and a spirit of sacrifice in line with Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.

Speakers recalled how Swami Vivekananda travelled across India, studied social conditions and worked to awaken national consciousness. They said his message of “service to humanity as service to God” remains relevant in addressing inequality, unemployment and erosion of values. Organisers stated that the annual event aims to inspire young minds by reconnecting them with India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, with special focus on character-building, leadership and community service.

Participants from educational institutions in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad took part in interactive sessions, discussions and reflections on Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy.