Telangana Chief Secretary calls for reducing losses incurred by Discoms

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao chaired the second meeting of the State Distribution Reforms Committee on Friday at the Secretariat to review and approve the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and Dharti Aaba Jana Jatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

Senior officials from the Energy and Finance departments, along with representatives of power distribution companies, participated in the meeting and presented the status of ongoing reforms, infrastructure strengthening initiatives, and proposed modernisation works.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasised the need to prioritise measures aimed at reducing losses incurred by the Discoms.

He reviewed the DPRs in detail, focusing on key components such as system strengthening, reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, implementation of smart metering, feeder segregation, infrastructure augmentation, and digitisation of distribution networks.

He underscored that strengthening the power distribution system is critical to supporting industrial growth, agricultural productivity, and the overall socio-economic development of the State. The Committee also discussed financial implications, funding patterns, and convergence with Central government schemes aimed at improving the power distribution sector.

Energy Special Chief Secretary Navin Mittal, Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, TGSPDCL CMD Musharaff Ali, TGNPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, and other senior officials attended the meeting.