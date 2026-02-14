Telangana urban local body polls: Shift in political dynamics evident, says state BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao expressed satisfaction over his party’s performance in the municipal elections, citing significant electoral gains and a marked improvement in the party’s standing in urban local bodies.

Addressing the media, the BJP leader stated that the party had successfully improved its tally in the polls by securing over 250 wards, meeting the expectations set during the campaign. He noted that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in nearly six municipalities, indicating a shift in the state’s political dynamics.

For the first time, Ramchander said, the BJP is moving towards securing victory in the Nizamabad and Karimnagar municipal corporations. He asserted that the party is also expected to win close to 70 divisions in various municipal corporations across Telangana. He praised the party for its improved presence in Mancherial, Ramagundam and Nalgonda. Overall, the party is heading towards winning between 320 and 350 seats, including ward member positions and corporation divisions.