TGSRTC to convert 240 old diesel buses into electric vehicles

HYDERABAD: As part of its green mobility push and efforts to make the state a pioneer in electric bus operations, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is converting ageing diesel buses into electric vehicles. As part of this initiative, the corporation has focused on adopting advanced retrofitting technology to convert its existing diesel fleet into electric buses.

The corporation has already floated tenders for the retrofitting project and finalised them by the end of September last year. Accordingly, the responsibility of retrofitting 200 buses has been awarded to Sai Green Mobility Pvt Ltd, while 40 buses will be converted by Kalyani Powertrain Limited.

The feasibility of diesel-to-electric conversion was first demonstrated in 2023, when a diesel bus from the Musheerabad depot was successfully retrofitted in collaboration with a private firm. The converted bus is currently operating in the Uppal depot area.

The move aligns with the state government’s vision of providing a pollution-free public transport system in Hyderabad, while reducing dependence on private vehicles.