Civic poll results will not impact BRS in Assembly elections: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has made it clear that the outcome of local body elections would have no bearing on Assembly elections, citing the results in Andhra Pradesh as an example.

During an informal chit-chat with the media at his residence here on Saturday, the former minister said that the party had initially expected to comfortably win more than 30 municipalities but the final tally was slightly lower. However, he claimed that even in places where the verdict was hung, the situation remained favourable for the BRS.

Rama Rao asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to recall how the Congress failed to secure the minimum number of seats in Malkajgiri when he served as the MP of the parliament segment. “Congress leaders should also verify how many seats the party had won while it was in the Opposition,” he said.

Maintaining that the ruling Congress did not secure the number of municipalities it had anticipated, he dismissed the impact of the BJP on the overall electoral outcome. “The BJP had no significant influence in the state except in Karimnagar and Nizamabad in spite of party national president Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis campaigning for their party candidates,” he said.