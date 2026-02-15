Congress backs independent candidate to thwart BJP in Karimnagar mayoral race

KARIMNAGAR: A day after Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that the BJP would cross the magic figure in the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), political developments in the city have taken a dramatic turn, with multiple parties intensifying their strategies.

Though the ruling Congress secured 14 seats in the corporation polls, party leaders have reportedly begun a calculated post-poll strategy to capture the mayor’s post. As part of this move, they are said to be projecting Independent candidate Sougani Komuraiah — who won from the Division 10 defeating Congress nominee Koduri Ravinder Goud — as a consensus mayoral face and building broader support around him.

Senior Congress leaders have shifted their focus to Hyderabad and are holding consultations with top party leadership. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told TNIE that the party was making all efforts to secure the top post.

According to sources in the Congress, if an Independent candidate is fielded for the post of mayor, all major parties, including the BRS, AIMIM, AIFB and several Independents may extend support, except for the BJP. With the backing of ex-officio members —BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana — the Congress camp claims the numbers could reach 36.

The total voting strength, including three ex-officio members, stands at 69, and at least 35 votes are required to win the mayor election scheduled for February 16. “We have a sufficient majority for the mayor election,” a senior Congress leader asserted.