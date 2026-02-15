Congress backs independent candidate to thwart BJP in Karimnagar mayoral race

KARIMNAGAR: A day after Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that the BJP would cross the magic figure in the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), political developments in the city have taken a dramatic turn, with multiple parties intensifying their strategies.
Though the ruling Congress secured 14 seats in the corporation polls, party leaders have reportedly begun a calculated post-poll strategy to capture the mayor’s post. As part of this move, they are said to be projecting Independent candidate Sougani Komuraiah — who won from the Division 10 defeating Congress nominee Koduri Ravinder Goud — as a consensus mayoral face and building broader support around him.
Senior Congress leaders have shifted their focus to Hyderabad and are holding consultations with top party leadership. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told TNIE that the party was making all efforts to secure the top post.
According to sources in the Congress, if an Independent candidate is fielded for the post of mayor, all major parties, including the BRS, AIMIM, AIFB and several Independents may extend support, except for the BJP. With the backing of ex-officio members —BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana — the Congress camp claims the numbers could reach 36.
The total voting strength, including three ex-officio members, stands at 69, and at least 35 votes are required to win the mayor election scheduled for February 16. “We have a sufficient majority for the mayor election,” a senior Congress leader asserted.
Sources added that Independents and AIFB members are also inclined toward the Congress proposal. Notably, two Independent corporators who reportedly joined the BJP on Sunday night later met Congress leaders in Hyderabad, adding to the suspense.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders maintain that they already have the required magic figure of 35 and allege that rival parties are joining hands to prevent the BJP from securing the mayor’s post. They accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of orchestrating counter-strategies from Hyderabad.
With leaders camping in the state capital and negotiations ongoing, Karimnagar’s mayoral race has become the centre of intense political manoeuvring.
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY: BANDI TO RIVALS
HYDERABAD: Sarcastically extending Valentine’s Day greetings to the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday stated that the three parties were “in love with each other” and had reached a political understanding to prevent the BJP from securing the mayor’s post in Karimnagar. “I want to say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ to the three parties,” Sanjay said.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, he said the BJP had emerged ahead in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections due to public support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and cadre work. He thanked voters for what he called a clear mandate. He said the BJP crossed the majority mark after several Independents joined the party, while Congress, BRS and AIMIM together were limited to 26 seats. Despite this, he alleged, the three parties were trying to prevent the BJP from forming the council through post-poll manoeuvres.