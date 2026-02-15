Congress, CPI to share mayor post in Telangana's Kothagudem

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) had reached an understanding to share the mayor and deputy mayor posts in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation for equal tenures of two-and-a-half years each.

Addressing the media, he said the CPI would hold the mayor’s post during the first half of the five-year term, while the Congress would assume the post in the latter half. Correspondingly, the deputy mayor’s post would be held by the Congress for the first two-and-a-half years and by the CPI thereafter.

Explaining the reasons for the Congress and the CPI contesting the Kothagudem election separately, Goud said it resulted from a communication gap and did not reflect any rift between the alliance partners.

“The issue has been resolved amicably, and the alliance remains intact,” he said, adding that a similar understanding would be reached in Kothanapally as well.

CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy said the decision to work jointly in Kothagudem was taken in line with their national political alliance. He noted that the contest in one or two seats occurred due to local-level difficulties.

“As per the agreement, the CPI will hold the mayor’s post initially, and after two-and-a-half years, the position will be handed over to the Congress,” he said, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to continue cooperation at the municipal level.