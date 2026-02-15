Congress set to clinch Telangana's Nizamabad mayor post with AIMIM backing

NIZAMABAD : The Congress on Saturday appeared set to win the Nizamabad mayor post despite winning only 17 of the 60 divisions in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC). The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 28 divisions, appeared to have abandoned efforts, with its MP Dharmapuri Arvind saying that the party would play the role of a constructive opposition.

Sources said the AIMIM has pledged the support of its 14 corporators to the Congress, in exchange for the deputy mayor post.

In addition, the lone BRS member elected to the civic body has aligned with the ruling party. Of the five ex officio members, the BJP has three and the Congress two.

With the backing of its two ex officio members, the Congress strength is expected to rise to 34, one more than the required majority of 33 to win the mayor post.

The Congress leadership is reportedly considering Pachreddy Lalitha from Division 21 and Kurgayala Umarani from Division 49 for the mayor’s post. Senior Congress leaders are said to have discussed the mayoral election in Hyderabad.

Nizamabad DCC president K Nagesh Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud would finalise the mayoral candidate after consultations with newly elected corporators and party leaders. The selected names would be sent to the District Congress Committee and the city Congress president in a sealed cover and opened in the presence of state government flagship programmes adviser P Sudharshan Reddy and other leaders ahead of the mayoral election scheduled for Monday.