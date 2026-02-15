Telangana prepares for indirect elections to key urban local body posts

HYDERABAD: With the declaration of results for 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana on Friday, preparations are in place for the conduct of indirect elections to key leadership posts on Monday.

Elections will be held for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in 116 municipal councils and for mayors and deputy mayors in seven municipal corporations across the state.

Gazetted-rank officers authorised by the respective district collectors have issued notifications convening special meetings for the purpose. The meetings will be conducted in accordance with Article 243-ZA of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

On Monday, the administration of oath to directly elected ward members of municipalities and corporators of municipal corporations will take place at 11 am. This will be followed by special meetings for indirect elections to the posts of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, mayors and deputy mayors at 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has finalised reservations for the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities across Telangana. The reservations were determined through a draw of lots held at the CDMA office in Hyderabad a few days ago, in the presence of representatives of various political parties.