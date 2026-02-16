21 Chhattisgarh workers rescued from brick kilns in AP's Peddapalli district

PEDDAPALLI: Twenty-one migrant labourers belonging to Chhattisgarh were rescued from a brick kiln unit in Peddapalli district following allegations that they were abused by kiln owners.

According to officials, the Labour department of Chhattisgarh sent a formal letter to the Peddapalli District Collector raising concerns about the condition and treatment of the workers. Acting on the complaint, the district administration intervened and initiated a joint operation.

On the directions of Collector Koya Sree Harsha, teams from the Revenue, Police, and Labour departments conducted a field visit and rescued the labourers from the work site. They were later sent back to their native villages.

Brick kiln owners reportedly stated that advance payments had already been made to labour agents and that dues were settled as per agreement.

District Labour Officer MK Hemalatha said that all eligible benefits and pending wages were paid to 16 of the workers, while the remaining labourers had already received their payments earlier. She clarified that the workers expressed unwillingness to continue at the kiln and were sent back as per their choice, with train tickets arranged by the administration.

During the inquiry, authorities reported that no physical restrictions or hostage-like conditions were found at the site.