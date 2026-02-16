Congress holds talks with Jeevan, Sanjay to clear path for chairperson election

HYDERABAD/JAGTIAL: There is a new twist to suspense-filled tale of Jagtial municipal chairperson election, one that is likely to bring cheers to the ruling Congress.
Senior leader T Jeevan Reddy and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar, who is facing allegations of defection, have been promoting their respective supporters as the potential candidates for the post. For the record, the ruling party bagged 23 seats, while the BJP and Independents won six each, BRS four and AIMIM two.
In an effort to break the deadlock, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant and minister Adluri Laxman Kumar held separate meetings with the two leaders on Sunday.
In February 11 elections, supporters loyal to Jeevan Reddy were elected from nine municipal divisions, while those backing Sanjay Kumar won in 14 divisions. Jeevan Reddy reportedly urged the Congress leadership to allot the chairperson’s post to his group during his meeting with the minister. Following this, the Congress leaders believed to have asked Sanjay Kumar to meet them urgently, after which he reached Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Jeevan Reddy, meanwhile, told reporters that he had appealed to the leadership to give priority to those who have been with the party both in good and difficult times.
“I will abide by whatever decision the party takes, but my view is that positions should go only to those who have been carrying the Congress flag,” he said.
Jeevan Reddy also met AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, along with Sawant and Laxman Kumar, reiterating his demand that the chairperson post be given to those who remained loyal to the party.
It is reliably learnt that the names of chairperson and deputy chairperson have already been finalised and passed in a sealed cover.
Meanwhile, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy managed to attract the independent candidates elected from Kothagudem Municipal Corporation. Five of them joined the Congress on Sunday. It is pertinent to note that CPI and Congress reached an agreement to share the chairperson post for equal terms.