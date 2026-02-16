Congress holds talks with Jeevan, Sanjay to clear path for chairperson election

HYDERABAD/JAGTIAL: There is a new twist to suspense-filled tale of Jagtial municipal chairperson election, one that is likely to bring cheers to the ruling Congress.

Senior leader T Jeevan Reddy and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar, who is facing allegations of defection, have been promoting their respective supporters as the potential candidates for the post. For the record, the ruling party bagged 23 seats, while the BJP and Independents won six each, BRS four and AIMIM two.

In an effort to break the deadlock, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant and minister Adluri Laxman Kumar held separate meetings with the two leaders on Sunday.

In February 11 elections, supporters loyal to Jeevan Reddy were elected from nine municipal divisions, while those backing Sanjay Kumar won in 14 divisions. Jeevan Reddy reportedly urged the Congress leadership to allot the chairperson’s post to his group during his meeting with the minister. Following this, the Congress leaders believed to have asked Sanjay Kumar to meet them urgently, after which he reached Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.