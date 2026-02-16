Defections, inducement claims heat up fight for Karimnagar mayor post

HYDERABAD: The “Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram” trend, alleged kidnappings and inducements marred the political atmosphere ahead of Monday’s mayoral and municipal chairperson elections.
The BJP and the Congress are locked in a fierce battle to capture key civic bodies, particularly in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, as well as other municipalities where no party secured a clear mandate. More twists and turns are expected until the final vote is cast on Monday.
In fast-changing developments, six newly elected corporators in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), including two Forward Bloc corporators, Sai Jyothi and Shyamala, joined the Congress.
It may be mentioned here that Sai Jyothi had extended support to the BJP on Saturday but swiftly changed her stand and joined the Congress.
Tension prevailed at her residence as BJP leaders staged a protest and demanded that she speak to them over the phone. However, later in the evening, she, along with other corporators, formally joined the ruling Congress.
The BJP, which had claimed it would secure the Karimnagar mayoral post, will have to rework its strategy. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress candidate would be sworn in as mayor on Monday. Of the 66 divisions in the MCK, the Congress won 14 seats and BJP 30, while the magic figure to clinch the post is 34.
Ever-changing political equations in Warangal
In Nizamabad, the magic figure to secure the mayoral post is 31. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, has decided not to contest the mayoral election. As a result, the Congress, which won 17 seats, is likely to secure the mayoral post with the support of MIM and Independents.
Though the Congress secured a clear majority in seven municipalities in Warangal, political equations are rapidly changing in other municipalities such as Mahbubabad, Torrur and Jangaon. In Torrur, both the BRS and Congress have nine votes each. If a tie persists, the election officer may decide the chairperson through a draw of lots.
In Wardhannapet, the BRS won six seats while the Congress secured five. However, with the support of a lone Independent and ex-officio vote of K Kavya, the Congress is likely to bag the mayor post.
In Mahbubabad, the Congress won 12 seats and is attempting to secure the support of six corporators of the Left parties, three each from CPI and CPM. Four Independents have already joined Congress in Mahbubabad, where magic figure is 19.
In K Samudram, the BRS and Congress got nine each. With the ex-officio votes of MLA Murali Naik and MP Balaram Naik, the Congress will get the chairperson post.
Amid intense speculation, four BRS corporators in Kamareddy released a video stating that they continue to remain with the pink party and dismissed rumours of joining the Congress.
A similar situation prevails in Gadwal, Narayanpet and Amangal in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Kalwakurthy corporators have reportedly been shifted to a camp in Moinabad. In Parigi municipality, the Congress and BRS secured eight seats each. The vote of Parigi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy will be crucial in electing the chairperson here.
Revanth puts congress leaders on alert
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday cautioned the Congress leadership to stay on high alert in the view of mayoral and chairperson elections in various municipal corporations and municipalities. He asked the leaders not to leave any scope for the Opposition parties even in the segments where Congress didn’t get clear majority. During a virtual meeting he had with MLAs and ministers on Sunday night, he suggested various measures to be taken in the segments where voters gave hung verdicts. This was second such meeting with the party leaders. He held a review meeting on Saturday as well.
Five Independent corporators join Congress
Five Independent candidates who tasted success in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation elections joined the Congress in the presence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy here on Sunday. Among those who joined the party are 1st division corporator Seerapu Suguna, 13th division corporator Talugu Shantha, 34th division corporator Battu Vijayalakshmi, 42nd division corporator Dunnapotula Mani and 48th division corporator Dharmasoth Naresh. They claimed that they joined the Congress as they were impressed by the government’s development and welfare schemes and to provide better services to people.
Congress resorting to threats, abductions: KTR
Claiming hung verdict in 34 civic bodies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that Congress leaders were resorting to “unlawful” activities in those areas, including abduction and luring of corporators and councillors with inducements, sending police door-to-door and using hired goons to influence the situation.
Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on the occasion of Sant Sevalal Maharaj birth anniversary, Rama Rao said that as of now the BRS was sure of securing 17 civic bodies. He said that the BRS would continue its fight to protect the interests of the workers of the SCCL. He said that the BRS has offered its support to the CPI in municipalities in the coal belt area to stop the looting of Singareni by the Congress.