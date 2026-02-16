Defections, inducement claims heat up fight for Karimnagar mayor post

HYDERABAD: The “Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram” trend, alleged kidnappings and inducements marred the political atmosphere ahead of Monday’s mayoral and municipal chairperson elections.

The BJP and the Congress are locked in a fierce battle to capture key civic bodies, particularly in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, as well as other municipalities where no party secured a clear mandate. More twists and turns are expected until the final vote is cast on Monday.

In fast-changing developments, six newly elected corporators in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), including two Forward Bloc corporators, Sai Jyothi and Shyamala, joined the Congress.

It may be mentioned here that Sai Jyothi had extended support to the BJP on Saturday but swiftly changed her stand and joined the Congress.

Tension prevailed at her residence as BJP leaders staged a protest and demanded that she speak to them over the phone. However, later in the evening, she, along with other corporators, formally joined the ruling Congress.

The BJP, which had claimed it would secure the Karimnagar mayoral post, will have to rework its strategy. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress candidate would be sworn in as mayor on Monday. Of the 66 divisions in the MCK, the Congress won 14 seats and BJP 30, while the magic figure to clinch the post is 34.