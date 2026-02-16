Flying club planned at Warangal airport

HYDERABAD: A flying club is likely to be established at the soon-to-be-commissioned Warangal airport, with a focus on flight training. With Hyderabad already operating as a busy aviation hub, authorities are considering launching flying club activities in Warangal to support pilot training and other aviation-related operations.

Sources said flying clubs generally function from airfields where they maintain their own fleet of aircraft. By paying a membership fee, aviation enthusiasts and aspiring commercial pilots can undergo training or pursue recreational flying.

Such clubs typically cater to both beginners and experienced pilots while offering various aviation services.

As Warangal grows as the state’s second-largest city, plans are underway to strengthen its infrastructure and economic potential. Sources indicated that maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities are proposed in the airport region. Cargo facilities are also likely to be developed, which could boost exports of locally sourced agricultural produce.

Speaking to TNIE, a civil aviation official said there is limited scope for large-scale training facilities in Hyderabad due to heavy air traffic. Securing Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearances for training has become increasingly difficult in the city, whereas Warangal, as a new airport, is expected to have lighter traffic, making it more suitable for such operations. “The objective is to supply skilled professionals in the aviation industry to meet the demand,” he said.