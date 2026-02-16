Hung civic verdict in Adilabad region puts Independents in kingmaker role

ADILABAD: A hung verdict in several urban local bodies across the erstwhile Adilabad district has triggered intense political activity, with Independent councillors emerging as kingmakers.
No party got a clear majority in the election to Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Bhainsa, Adilabad and Khanapur municipalities, forcing major parties into hectic negotiations ahead of election of chairpersons on Monday.
In most of these civic bodies, Independents are demanding the chairman’s post in return for their support. Political camps are abuzz with backroom parleys as parties scramble to secure the “magic figure”.
Bellampalli municipality has emerged very dicey. The Congress and the BRS are locked at 14 seats each. The balance tilted slightly after two councillors — one from the Congress and one Independent — joined the BRS. The development has intensified the power struggle, though uncertainty persists.
Meanwhile, the Congress has issued a whip to its ward councillors in Mancherial district to ensure to vote for the party’s nominee in the chairman election. In Adilabad, Bhainsa, Kagaznagar and Asifabad municipalities, there is broad agreement that an Independent candidate is likely to be elected chairman with support from major parties.
Asifabad municipality, with 20 wards, has thrown up a fractured mandate. The BRS won nine wards, the Congress secured seven, and Independents claimed four. With no party reaching the halfway mark, an Independent councillor is set to become chairman with outside support from the BRS. The Congress, however, is also in talks with Independents in an attempt to alter the equations.
In Bhainsa, the BJP has decided to back an Independent candidate to prevent the AIMIM from gaining control. Senior BJP leaders at the state level are closely monitoring developments.
Adilabad municipality presents a rare consensus. An Independent is expected to be elected chairman with support from the Congress, BRS and AIMIM. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, is still negotiating with Independents in hopes of staking a claim to the top post.
In the Mancherial Municipal Corporation, the Congress has strengthened its position. Three corporators elected on the BRS ticket have joined the Congress and were welcomed by local MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao. With this, the corporation’s effective strength stands at 47, of which the Congress now holds a commanding 44 seats.