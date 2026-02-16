‘Not a ruler, but a public servant’: Revanth clarifies 'Nene Raju, Nene Mantri' remark

HYDERABAD: Amid controversy over his “Nene Raju, Nene Mantri” (I am the king, I am the minister) remark, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday clarified that the statement reflected his dual roles as the constitutional head of state and MAUD minister, not an assertion of authority.
Addressing a gathering at Sant Seva Lal’s birth anniversary celebrations, he said the comment was made in the context of municipal elections. “I am not a ruler but a public servant,” he asserted.
Stating that the ruling party won nearly 90% of the seats in the recent municipal polls, the chief minister accused opposition leaders of twisting his words because they could not “digest Congress’ victory”. Instead, Revanth charged, opposition leaders had long claimed they were the ones born to rule. “We do not get carried away by victory or disheartened by defeat. We work relentlessly for the people,” he said, adding that he would continue serving actively for the next 20 years.
Revanth also hit out at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that the promise of a Dalit chief minister for Telangana was not fulfilled during the 10-year term of the BRS. He noted that the Congress government had appointed a Dalit person as Speaker and inducted four ministers from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.
Road connectivity a benchmark of development: CM
Revanth added that SCs, who constitute 15% of the population, were provided 30% of posts.
Announcing welfare measures, the chief minister said BT roads would be laid in all tribal hamlets (tandas), calling road connectivity a benchmark of development. He said government schools, gram panchayat buildings, water tanks and solar pump sets for drinking water would be developed in tribal habitations, adding that Mission Bhagiratha, introduced by the previous BRS regime, had not ensured safe drinking water in several rural areas.
He also announced plans to install a giant statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj in the Nallamala forest and hold the next anniversary on a grand scale, assuring the gathering that all structures would follow tribal traditions. Sant Sevalal, he said, inspired 15 crore Lambadas across the country to walk the path of peace.
Emphasising education as a tool for empowerment, the chief minister said that while the government lacked surplus land for distribution, it was committed to providing quality education and encouraging tribal students to pursue planned growth. He said competent officials from the community had been appointed to inspire students and reiterated that the government had addressed the issue of SC classification.