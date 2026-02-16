‘Not a ruler, but a public servant’: Revanth clarifies 'Nene Raju, Nene Mantri' remark

HYDERABAD: Amid controversy over his “Nene Raju, Nene Mantri” (I am the king, I am the minister) remark, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday clarified that the statement reflected his dual roles as the constitutional head of state and MAUD minister, not an assertion of authority.

Addressing a gathering at Sant Seva Lal’s birth anniversary celebrations, he said the comment was made in the context of municipal elections. “I am not a ruler but a public servant,” he asserted.

Stating that the ruling party won nearly 90% of the seats in the recent municipal polls, the chief minister accused opposition leaders of twisting his words because they could not “digest Congress’ victory”. Instead, Revanth charged, opposition leaders had long claimed they were the ones born to rule. “We do not get carried away by victory or disheartened by defeat. We work relentlessly for the people,” he said, adding that he would continue serving actively for the next 20 years.

Revanth also hit out at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that the promise of a Dalit chief minister for Telangana was not fulfilled during the 10-year term of the BRS. He noted that the Congress government had appointed a Dalit person as Speaker and inducted four ministers from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.