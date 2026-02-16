Secret camps, police complaints mark political slugfest in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Amidst heightened political activity ahead of Monday’s mayoral election, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s latest statement on the strategy being adopted by the Congress has triggered major discussion in Karimnagar.

On Sunday, Prabhakar said the ruling party is “actively chalking out strategies to secure the magic figure of 35 corporators”.

“In the past, Congress bagged the mayor post with just 13 corporators,” he said, indicating that political management and post-poll alignments can change the outcome of any election.

“We are a political party and we will do whatever is required to win the Karimnagar mayor seat,” he asserted.

The BJP, which initially expressed confidence in winning the mayor post, is now reassessing strategy to get the required numbers. Two out of four Independent corporators who vowed to support the saffron party have joined the Congress “camp” in the state capital.

Soon after winning the 15th division, AIFB candidate Vipala Sai Jyothi joined the BJP in the presence of MoS for Home Affairs Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Since then she is believed to have moved to the Congress camp, sparking protests by the BJP workers in front of her residence.

Sai Jyothi, meanwhile, released a video stating she was out of station as her child’s suffering from illness and that she would vote in the mayoral election “on her own accord”.