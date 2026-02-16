Staff crunch plagues Telangana govt junior colleges as curriculum revamp plans move ahead

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) pushes ahead with curriculum revision for the academic year 2026-27 and plans to roll out special classes, government junior colleges across the state are grappling with a severe staff shortage, casting a shadow over the proposed reforms.

Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals a shortage of staff across nearly 430 Government Junior Colleges. As per the information, close to 1,500 junior lecturer posts, 68 principal posts and around 1,200 non-teaching posts remain vacant, raising questions about the effective implementation of the proposed academic reforms.

According to data obtained from various districts, including Hyderabad district, which has 22 Government Junior Colleges, the sanctioned strength comprises 485 junior lecturer posts, 27 principal posts and 216 non-teaching posts.

However, the working strength reflects considerable shortages. At present, 374 regular junior lecturers, 35 contract lecturers, 24 guest faculty members and 38 redeployed staff are serving. On the non-teaching side, 112 non-teaching staff, 14 librarians and just one physical director are in position. Vacancies in Hyderabad alone include 82 junior lecturers, 57 non-teaching staff, eight librarians and 17 physical directors. Of the 27 sanctioned principal posts, only 21 are filled, leaving six vacant.

The shortage of staff is not limited to Hyderabad. In Sangareddy district, 14 junior lecturer posts are vacant, while Vikarabad has 19 vacant posts, Nalgonda 36, Asifabad 33 and Khammam district 179.

Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association criticised the decision to roll out curriculum reforms and special classes without filling existing vacancies.

RTI activist Kareem Ansari termed the figures alarming. “The information obtained reveals shocking numbers, raising serious concerns about staffing levels and the overall functioning of these institutions.”