Telangana irrigation minister Uttam pushes for Mellacheruvu, Hyderabad railway link

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that plans are underway to lay a railway line connecting Mellacheruvu in Suryapet district with Hyderabad.

He was speaking to the media after participating in special prayers at the historic “Sri Ishta Kameshwari Sametha Swayambhu Shambulingeshwara Swamy” temple in Mellacheruvu at 4 am on Maha Shivaratri

The minister highlighted the temple’s growing prominence and the urgent need for better infrastructure to accommodate the rising influx of devotees from across the state.

Emphasising the importance of railway connectivity for the rapidly expanding industrial zone in the district, he said the proposal is high on his agenda.

He has been coordinating with concerned agencies and authorities to make the project a reality. Plans include a double railway line from Mellacheruvu to Hyderabad, with passenger train services to improve accessibility for locals and pilgrims alike.

The minister revealed that the state government, with the support of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has sanctioned Rs 1 crore this year for Mahashivaratri festivities and temple development to provide essential facilities for the growing number of pilgrims.