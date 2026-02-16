Who will back BRS in Isnapur, Jinnaram and Zaheerabad?

SANGAREDDY: In the eve of municipal chairperson elections, the main focus of all major political parties in the Sangareddy district is on three municipalities — Zaheerabad, Isnapur and Jinnaram.

Although the BRS emerged the single largest party in all three municipalities, it still requires support from others to clinch the chairperson posts.

Of the 26 wards in Isnapur municipality, the BRS secured 12, Congress 10 and Independents four. It may be mentioned here that Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy, who won the 2023 Assembly elections on BRS ticket, and Medak BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao have ex-officio votes in Isnapur.

Meanwhile, at least three of the four Independents are reportedly leaning towards the BRS and the other is likely to support the Congress. If the Independents support the BRS, the pink party is likely to secure both the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts.

BJP-BRS deal in Jinnaram

In Jinnaram, the BJP is expected to play a key role. Out of 20 wards in this municipality, BRS won eight, Congress six, BJP four and two went to Independents. One of the two Independents is said to have already joined the BRS.

It is is learnt that the BJP will be extending support to the BRS here. The two parties believed to have already reached an agreement, under which the BRS will get the chairperson post and the BJP the vice-chairperson post.

In Zaheerabad too, the BJP is likely to play a decisive role. Out of 37 wards in this municipality, BRS won 15, Congress 14, BJP three, AIMIM two, and two went to Independents. BRS MLA P Manik Rao and Zaheerabad MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar have opted to exercise their ex-officio votes. This will take the BRS tally to 16.

On the other hand, if AIMIM supports the Congress, the ruling party will have 17 councillors. If the BJP supports BRS, the chairman post could go to the pink party.