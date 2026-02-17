Army to select sports cadets from April 6

HYDERABAD: The Union government has announced that the 1 EME Centre will conduct an open induction rally for selecting sports cadets for the Boys Sports Company (BSC) from April 6 to April 12. The rally will be held for young aspirants in volleyball, kayaking and canoeing disciplines. It aims to identify and nurture talented sportspersons at an early age and prepare them for a future career in the armed forces.

According to an official release, candidates must be between 8 and 14 years of age, born between April 6, 2012, and April 6, 2018. Applicants should have passed at least Class 3 from any recognised school and possess basic knowledge of English and Hindi. Medal winners at the state, national or international level will be given preference. Applicants with permanent tattoos are not eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will be designated as sports cadets and provided free boarding and lodging, education up to Class 10, accommodation, insurance, and scientific sports coaching.

On meeting eligibility criteria, they will later be enrolled in the Indian Army under the Army Recruitment Rules. Interested candidates can seek further information by contacting 9398543351 (WhatsApp) or emailing bsc1emecentre@gmail.com.

Enquiries may also be made at the Boys Sports Company, 1 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad.