CPM asks Telangana to join its fight against Labour Codes

HYDERABAD: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Monday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resist the implementation of the Labour Codes, as has been done by some states, and to safeguard workers’ interests. He expressed disappointment that even the Congress-led Karnataka government had begun moving towards implementing the codes, and called on progressive and secular forces to take a clear stand against them.

Addressing the media along with CPI(M) state secretary John Wesley and Politburo member BV Raghavulu, MA Baby said the four Labour Codes introduced by the Union government were anti-worker and sought to dilute hard-won rights related to job security, collective bargaining, minimum wages and social security. He said their implementation would increase insecurity among workers, weaken trade unions and tilt the balance in favour of corporates.

The CPI(M) leader also referred to what he described as the weakening of key welfare legislations such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He alleged that the Union government was “systematically undermining” the scheme through inadequate budgetary allocations, delayed wage payments and dilution of statutory guarantees. The assurance of 100 days of employment, he said, was being reduced to a formality.