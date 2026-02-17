Ensure all remote areas are covered under Census: Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Census to be conducted in the digital mode, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed officials to ensure that no slum, habitation or remote settlement is left uncovered and that there are no gaps in the enumeration process. He has also stressed the need for providing quality training for the staff to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

On Monday, the chief secretary chaired a State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC) meeting at the Secretariat during which detailed administrative, logistical and operational arrangements were reviewed to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of the Census.

Ramakrishna Rao explained that the government had formally initiated comprehensive preparations for Census 2027, which will be the first fully digital process to be conducted in the state. As part of district-level preparedness, a conference of district collectors will be convened shortly to sensitise them about timelines, responsibilities and detailed operational planning, he added. Emphasising the importance of meticulous preparation,

the chief secretary called for strong inter-departmental coordination and timely decision-making for the successful execution of the census. He called upon all departments to extend full cooperation and directed officials to prepare a tentative estimate of the number of employees required for the exercise.

Director of Census Bharati Holikeri informed the committee that Census 2027 marks a transformational milestone, as the entire exercise will be conducted digitally. Approximately 90,000 government employees, preferably teachers and other government staff, will be deployed as enumerators and supervisors during the first phase, reflecting the scale and significance of the exercise, she added.