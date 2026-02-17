HYDRAA going beyond its mandate, says Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over its alleged failure to comply with earlier directions to remove fencing around a 1,600 sq yd land parcel at Gandipet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, hearing a batch of petitions by landowners, took note of HYDRAA’s claim that it was acting to protect government land. The court observed that while constitutional courts are empowered to safeguard public property, executive agencies cannot act beyond judicial oversight. The judge said a prima facie view had emerged in several cases that the agency was exceeding its mandate.

When HYDRAA sought more time to file counter affidavits, the court noted that over 400 matters involving the agency were pending and asked how many counters had been filed so far. It also questioned the absence of responsible officers during hearings.