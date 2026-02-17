Telangana municipal polls: It's love all when it comes to politics and posts

HYDERABAD: Two days after Valentine’s Day, love lingered across Telangana, with bitter political rivals finding comfort in unlikely company. It was not Cupid but calculation that guided these couplings, as parties kept a sharp eye on the fast-moving arithmetic behind the scramble for mayoral, chairperson and vice-chairperson posts across the state.

In municipality after municipality, ideology slipped into the background while numbers dictated the script.

Chairperson and vice-chairperson posts were split through mutual understandings, producing alliances that would once have seemed unthinkable. Arch-rivals Congress and BJP together secured control in some towns, while in others the BJP joined hands with the BRS.

In Adilabad and Kamareddy, the opposition BRS even aligned with its fierce rival, the ruling Congress, leaving local residents perplexed by the sudden intimacy of traditional adversaries.

In Jinnaram municipality, the BRS secured the council with BJP support. The Congress bagged Narasapur municipality, again with backing from the BJP, while in Kohir the AIMIM extended support to the Congress. At the corporation level, the BJP won the Karimnagar mayoral post, while the Congress clinched the mayor’s position in Nizamabad with the help of the MIM, shutting out the BJP despite it emerging as the single largest party in the council.