Telangana will develop world-class Health City, says IT minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Telangana will develop a world-class Health City within the proposed Bharat Future City, envisioned as India’s most integrated healthcare and medical innovation ecosystem, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

Speaking at a fireside chat during the ‘TAL Hospitals Health Fest 2026’ organised by Touch A Life Foundation at T-Hub, the minister said the proposed project would be built to international standards and serve as a model for other states.

He said that the government aims to leverage emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing and Blockchain to ensure access to high-quality healthcare even in remote and under-served regions. The proposed Health City will adopt a comprehensive ecosystem approach, integrating advanced medical infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, innovation clusters and digital health technologies.

Highlighting preventive healthcare initiatives, the minister said the government is moving towards creating a health profile for every citizen in the state. Large-scale cancer screening programmes for women are already underway to enable early detection and improve health outcomes.

He added that the government is committed to transforming public healthcare infrastructure by upgrading government hospitals, modernising equipment and integrating technology-driven systems to enhance standards of care.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth, Sridhar Babu said that alongside Hyderabad, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are being strengthened to attract investments. New airports in Warangal and Adilabad are being developed to enhance connectivity and accelerate economic activity in these regions.

Inviting innovators, healthcare providers and entrepreneurs to collaborate with the state, he said Telangana would extend full support to those working at the intersection of technology and healthcare to drive transformative and inclusive growth.