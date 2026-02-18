76 canine recruits to boost intelligence gathering efforts

HYDERABAD: As many as 76 canines and 105 handlers from various states, trained over eight months, participated in the 25th passing-out parade at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy, Moinabad, on Tuesday. Of them, 42 will serve Telangana Police, 30 Bihar CID and four CISF. Training was imparted to breeds including Labrador, German Shepherd, Beagle, Cocker Spaniel and Belgian Malinois.

Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said canines are vital partners in crime prevention and detection, possessing capabilities in tracking criminals, detecting explosives and narcotics, conducting search operations and supporting law and order.

Officer-on-Special Duty to the Intelligence Security Wing VB Kamalasan Reddy said that since inception in 2004, the academy has trained 919 canines and 1,310 handlers from across the country for deployment.

Awards were presented to outstanding performers. For the first time, 13 women handlers from Bihar completed training. Speaking to TNIE, handler Rani Kumari said instructors were cooperative and supportive. She said persistence and affection help handlers build strong bonds with their canine partners.