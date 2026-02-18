Could have done better, says Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s performance in the recent municipal elections and raised concerns regarding the style of functioning of certain leaders within the saffron party.
The senior BJP leader conveyed his displeasure during a comprehensive review meeting held at the party office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The meeting, was attended by the party’s state affairs in-charge Abhay Patil, national general secretary Tarun Chug and several other key leaders, assessed the party’s electoral performance and organisational shortcomings.
According to sources within the party, the leadership remained unhappy despite an increase in both the number of seats won and the overall vote share in the municipal elections.
The leadership was unhappy over the manner in which district presidents and in-charges handled the candidate selection process. Delays in forwarding the list of prospective candidates to the central leadership also came under sharp criticism.
The sources further revealed that party leaders pointed out the failure of district-level leadership in identifying suitable candidates. Deep concern was raised over the absence of booth-level committees in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts, which were seen as critical gaps in the party’s grassroots reach.
The state party president was particularly disappointed with the leaders’ inability to protect party candidates from poaching in constituencies such as Huzurnagar Assembly segment and other sensitive areas.
It was also observed that local leadership did not treat the elections with the required seriousness and failed to implement the suggestions and programmes recommended by the state committee.
In a specific instance, the Jagtial district president came under fire for not issuing a whip during the elections for chairman and vice chairman posts in Korutla. The leaders resolved to take corrective measures to ensure such lapses are not repeated in future and to focus on building robust booth-level committees across the state.
State-level workshop
On a parallel note, the party organised a state-level workshop as part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Abhiyan-2026 at the state party office. This initiative is a part of the party’s ambitious political training programme aimed at imparting ideological, political, and organisational education to party workers at all levels — from polling booths to the national stage.
For the record, Ramchander Rao stated that the recent municipal and corporation election results in Telangana clearly reflected the BJP’s growing strength in the state. He noted that the party achieved encouraging results in key positions, including chairpersons, mayors, deputy mayors, and vice chairpersons.
He congratulated party workers for securing the chairperson post in Narayanpet and described the BJP’s win in Bhainsa as historic, asserting that it ended the long-standing political dominance previously enjoyed by rival parties.
He further remarked that the BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party with around 140 million members, but emphasised that the true strength of the organisation lies in its committed cadre. He highlighted that every process — from the booth level to the national level — is carried out transparently and democratically, in contrast to other parties, which he alleged function largely as family-run entities with no clear ideological commitment.