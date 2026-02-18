Could have done better, says Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s performance in the recent municipal elections and raised concerns regarding the style of functioning of certain leaders within the saffron party.

The senior BJP leader conveyed his displeasure during a comprehensive review meeting held at the party office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The meeting, was attended by the party’s state affairs in-charge Abhay Patil, national general secretary Tarun Chug and several other key leaders, assessed the party’s electoral performance and organisational shortcomings.

According to sources within the party, the leadership remained unhappy despite an increase in both the number of seats won and the overall vote share in the municipal elections.

The leadership was unhappy over the manner in which district presidents and in-charges handled the candidate selection process. Delays in forwarding the list of prospective candidates to the central leadership also came under sharp criticism.

The sources further revealed that party leaders pointed out the failure of district-level leadership in identifying suitable candidates. Deep concern was raised over the absence of booth-level committees in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts, which were seen as critical gaps in the party’s grassroots reach.

The state party president was particularly disappointed with the leaders’ inability to protect party candidates from poaching in constituencies such as Huzurnagar Assembly segment and other sensitive areas.

It was also observed that local leadership did not treat the elections with the required seriousness and failed to implement the suggestions and programmes recommended by the state committee.