Instant scores, mobile access for Telangana EAPCET ’26

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced that from the academic year 2026–27, students will be able to check their temporary scores immediately after completing the examination, based on the preliminary answer key. The development aims to benefit students appearing for TG EAPCET-2026, especially those from rural areas. The website has been made mobile-compatible, allowing candidates to register through smartphones.

Medical assistance will also be provided at examination centres.

During a press meet here on Tuesday, convenor Dr Vijaya Kumar Reddy briefed the media about arrangements for the upcoming TG EAPCET-2026 examination scheduled from May 4.

From this year onwards, after completion of the exam duration, temporary scores secured by candidates will be displayed on their respective screens based on the preliminary key, Dr Vijaya said. However, he added, ranks will be allotted based on performance, with normalised marks according to the final key.

This initiative has been taken so students can get an idea of where they stand, while final marks and ranks will be available only after the answer key is finalised following objections.

Elaborating on other arrangements, Dr Vijaya Kumar said, “During previous exams, we observed that many students reported to centres without food and some suffered from health issues. For student welfare, we have decided to keep health kits including ORS, first-aid kits and other essentials, and this information will be mentioned in the hall ticket.”

This time, the state has been divided into 16 test zones for holding the exam, with Siddipet district added as a new zone. Another addition is that students can register applications using smartphones, as earlier EAPCET applications could be submitted only through computers and laptops. From this year, students can register through smartphones as well, with the website made compatible for mobile use.

The registration fee for Engineering and Agriculture/Pharmacy (E&AP) streams individually is Rs 900 (Rs 500 for SC, ST and PH candidates). Candidates appearing for both streams must pay Rs 1,800 (Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and PH candidates). The last date to apply without a late fee is April 10, while applications with late fees of Rs 250 and Rs 500 are allowed till April 15. Applications with late fees of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 will be accepted till April 20 and April 24 respectively. JNTU-Hyderabad, conducting TG EAPCET 2026, has also reintroduced the provision of applying with a late fee of Rs 10,000 till May 2, he added.