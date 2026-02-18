Man sets live-in partner on fire, attempts suicide

MAHBUBABAD: A man allegedly poured petrol on his live-in partner and set her on fire before attempting to kill himself here on Tuesday night.

The accused, Kunta Anjaiah, and the woman, Banoth Padma, suffered severe burn injuries and were shifted to hospital in critical condition. Padma sustained about 90% burns, while Anjaiah suffered around 70% burns.

Anjaiah, a native of Modugulagudem village, had moved to YSR Colony in Mahbubabad after his wife died two years ago. He ran a milk shop near the agricultural market. Padma, a vegetable vendor whose stall was beside his shop, was married and had two kids, but had been living separately from her husband for the past two years.

According to police, the two were in a relationship and had frequent quarrels over the past two months. Anjaiah allegedly suspected Padma of infidelity. On Tuesday night, Padma went to her mother’s house. Anjaiah reportedly went there with a bottle of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze. He then poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. Locals who heard their screams rushed to help and shifted them to Mahbubabad Government Hospital. They were later referred to the MGM Hospital in Warangal due to the severity of their injuries.